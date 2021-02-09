TANNREUTHER,



Steven M. Tannreuther, 67, of Monroe, died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on December 17, 1953, in Middletown, OH, to Elbert and Joyce (Young) Tannreuther. He worked for AK Steel for 32 years, he was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church and served on Monroe City Council for eight years, four of the those as Vice Mayor. One of his proudest accomplishments was starting the Monroe Wee Hornets Football Program and being a mentor to so many. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father and papaw. Steven is survived by his wife, Rita (Setters) Tannreuther; daughter, Amanda (David) Manns; son, Michael (Jackie) Tannreuther; granddaughters, Riley, Kendall and Payton; sisters, Deborah (Mark) Tibbs and Patricia (Tom) Ball; a special sister-in-law, Valery (Mark) Hurley and her children Austin and Jarrett Snelling; and many other loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.). Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Harbarger officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing required. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Butler, Dr. Brown and the entire staff of Atrium Medical Center. Please sign the guestbook at



