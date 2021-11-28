TARDIFF, Ronald Joseph



Age 79 of Lebanon, Ohio, raised in Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Ron was born in



Detroit, Michigan on December 4th, 1941, to the late



Gerald and Dorothy Kelly Tardiff. If we ever wondered where Ron might be, he'd be sitting on his porch swing looking out at the world with his German Shepards. He enjoyed motorcycles, camping, and traveling the country. Being invited over or out to lunch meant having deep conversations about life, religion, politics, and space. He delighted in



challenging himself intellectually, and his home became filled with telescopes and maps of the universe as we knew it. You could count on him for support, advice, and a genuine good old fashioned hug. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Dorothy Tardiff. He is survived by his dear friends Mary Corbiere and Katie Westerfield, and his brother Robert Tardiff. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Father Bernard Weldishofer



celebrating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

