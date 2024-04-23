Tarter, Amos



Tarter, Amos L, age 93, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on April 18, 2024. He was born to the late Brent and Ada Tarter, March 18, 1931, in Faubush Kentucky. Amos graduated from Nancy High School in 1949, in Nancy Kentucky. He was married to Helena Fay Pierce (Tarter), November 2, 1950, who preceded him in death in 2011.



Amos was a Self-Employed Barber Stylist on North Main Street, Dayton OH, for 37 years. Amos loved being a Barber and meeting people. He was a very kind and generous person who loved the Lord Jesus and shared his faith with many people. He had a great love for his family and friends. Amos was one of fifteen children of which all but two brothers have preceded him in death. He is survived by his Son, Michael Tarter (Joyce) of Dayton; Daughter, Pamela Covey (Doug) of Dayton; Grandson, Andrew Tarter (Stephanie) of Dayton; Granddaughter, Amy Byrne (Zach) of Louisville KY; Great Grandchildren, Beau and Baker Byrne, and Madison Tarter; two brothers, Garnett Tarter (Sue) of Nancy KY; Lowell Tarter (Marietta) of Nicholasville KY.



Funeral Arrangements will be held by Newcomer Funeral Home with burial at David's Cemetery. Amos was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave, Dayton OH 45410. A Memorial Service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Temple with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 2 PM in memory of Amos.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Cornerstone Baptist Temple.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com