TATMAN, Nellie "Franky"



87, of Springfield, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Villa of Springfield.



Born January 17, 1935, in Madison County, she was a daughter of Charles and Ethel (Baker) Tatman.



Franky had worked for Ranco in Plain City and then Orbis in Urbana, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Madison County Senior Center.



Survivors include her sons Larry (Lois) Tatman and J.R. Tatman all of Springfield; grandchildren Larry (Sharon) Tatman and Sara Tatman; great-granddaughter Jordan Tatman; sister Eva Fraley of Mechanicsburg and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son Richard Lee "Red" Tatman; brothers Emory, Roy and Charles Tatman;



sisters Mary Louck and Martha McHenry.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM , Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Pastor Charles Wertz



officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of services.



