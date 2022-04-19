dayton-daily-news logo
X

TATMAN, Nellie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TATMAN, Nellie "Franky"

87, of Springfield, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Villa of Springfield.

Born January 17, 1935, in Madison County, she was a daughter of Charles and Ethel (Baker) Tatman.

Franky had worked for Ranco in Plain City and then Orbis in Urbana, retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Madison County Senior Center.

Survivors include her sons Larry (Lois) Tatman and J.R. Tatman all of Springfield; grandchildren Larry (Sharon) Tatman and Sara Tatman; great-granddaughter Jordan Tatman; sister Eva Fraley of Mechanicsburg and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Richard Lee "Red" Tatman; brothers Emory, Roy and Charles Tatman;

sisters Mary Louck and Martha McHenry.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Pastor Charles Wertz

officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon until time of services.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home & Crematory - London

103 N. Main Street

London, OH

43140

https://www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
WARD, Robert
3
WATSON, Jeanette
4
RUNKLE, Walter
5
MOLTER, Alfred
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top