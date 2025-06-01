Taulbee, Alma



Alma McNabb Taulbee, 98, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home in Watkinsville, Georgia, on May 24, 2025. Born on March 19, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, she lived a life centered on faith, family, and service to others.



Alma was a devoted and loving mother of six and a second-mom to many. Her love of children influenced her role as a dedicated elementary teacher for 25 years. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed working puzzles, playing bridge and golf. As a gracious hostess and a talented cook, she delighted in preparing meals for her family, neighbors, and friends.



Alma's faith was the foundation of her life. A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown, she lived her beliefs through service, kindness, and love. In her journal entry from 1993, she wrote: "My New Year's resolution is to live my life so He will be able to say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'" Alma fulfilled that hope daily in the way she loved, taught, and served.



She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Ewing Taulbee, their son, Stephen Taulbee, and great-grandson, Carter Gibson. She is survived by her son, Michael (Terri Gibbs) Taulbee of Powder Springs, Georgia, and four daughters: Cathy Harden (Tom) of Watkinsville, Georgia; Judy Hitzing (Doug) of Jacksonville, Florida; Susan Nein (Tom) of Winchester, Kentucky; and Amy Spurlin (Tim) of The Woodlands, Texas. Alma was blessed to have 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren to carry forward her legacy of kindness, humility, and generosity.



A Memorial service for Alma will be held at First United Methodist Church, 120 Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio, 45044 on Monday, June 9, 2025. Visiting with family and friends will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service. A private burial will follow. Arrangements are by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or Pruitt Health Hospice, 1713 Merriweather Drive, Suite 1A, Watkinsville, Georgia, 30677. Alma's life was a blessing to all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished and her presence deeply missed. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.



