TAYLOE,



Shannon Elizabeth



Shannon Elizabeth Tayloe, 37, passed away Sunday February 5, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield August 12, 1985, to Jaye and Steve Tayloe. She played volleyball, graduated from Springfield North High School in 2003, and later graduated from Clark State. She was preceded in death by her dad, Steve Tayloe, grandparents Marvin and Bonnie McQuirt and Tom Tayloe, and special friend Mike Berry. Shannon is survived by her son Braydon Tayloe, mom Jaye Tayloe, sister Brandi Tayloe-Jones (Damon), precious nephew and niece Daxton and Aria Jones, Grandmother Shirley Tayloe, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The great love of Shannon's life was her son Braydon, and she strove to be the best Mom she could be. She was so deeply proud of all his accomplishments, and it really was a miracle that she had room in her heart to also be a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Shannon's laugh could fill a stadium and her hugs could leave bruises. Shannon gave the ultimate gift of life through her organ donations. Being the life of the party in life, may she also be the life of the after-party in Heaven! A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 10th at 12:00 P.M. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:00 P.M. prior to the service. To view her memorial video and leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



