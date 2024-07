Taylor, Dr. Amie Lee



Dr. Amie Lee Taylor passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 9:30 am - 11:00 with a formal service beginning at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439)



