Taylor, Arzella
Arzella Taylor, age 84, of Streetsboro Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Saturday, March 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral