Taylor, Arzella

Arzella Taylor, age 84, of Streetsboro Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Saturday, March 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery

