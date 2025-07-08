Taylor, Donald Ray "Don"



Taylor- Donald Ray Taylor, 73 passed away on July 4th in Bradenton, Florida. Don was born July 12, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha; his children Scott, Michael (Clare), Anne (Lavi) Lee, and Katy (Anthony) Collura; his stepsons Ryan (Brooke) and Tyler Frederick; including 13 grandchildren.Don graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1969. He went on to Miami University, class of 1973. The family will gather on August 9th at Glen Haven Cemetery and will receive family and friends at Marions Pizza on Shroyer from 1-3.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com