Taylor, Glenn

Taylor, Jr (Miller), Glenn "Junebug"



Age 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com