TAYLOR, Harold J.



Of Excelsior, MN, was born 1/15/1945 in Dayton, OH, and passed away 12/7/2020 at the age of 75. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Taylor



of Beavercreek, OH, and is



survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Elaine Taylor, son Chad Taylor, stepson, Joshua (Bekah) Huehnel, sisters



Marilyn (Bob) Delgado of San Francisco, CA, and Donna (Bruce) Baughman of Houston, TX. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and then became an employee of Carlson Marketing Group retiring after 42 years. Harold was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a collector of antiquities. Due to the COVID virus, no service will be held at this time.



