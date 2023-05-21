X

Taylor, Lavern

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Taylor, Lavern Douglas

Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

