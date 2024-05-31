Taylor, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. Taylor of West Milton, age 98, passed away on May 29, 2024. Phyllis was born on January 17, 1926 in W. Milton, Ohio to the late John H. & Erma E. (Kauffman) Puterbaugh. She was also preceded in death by husband Charles L. Taylor and brothers Dale, Raymond, and Robert Puterbaugh. With her infectious laugh and unquenchable positive attitude, Phyllis lit up every room she walked into. She will be forever missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2024, with a funeral service beginning at 3 PM at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, W. Milton. Full obituary may be found online at www.hale-sarver.com.



