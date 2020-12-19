TEETS, CATHERINE

TEETS (Austin), Catherine



Catherine Austin Teets, 80, died on December 16, 2020, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio. Cathy was born on February 10, 1940, to



Thomas Hayden and Sudie



Jenkins Austin in Taylorsville, North Carolina. A graduate of Taylorsville High School, Cathy earned her bachelor's degree in English at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. A resident of Monroe, Ohio, Cathy taught English at Middletown High School. She took additional classes at Xavier University to be certified as a librarian at Middletown High, Monroe High, and Garfield Alternative School. Cathy regularly attended services at Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown where she enjoyed volunteering at the Amazing Grace Day Camp and helping with summer coffee hours. In 1968 she married Ernest "Bo" Teets, who proceded her in death in 2017. In addition to her brother Tom who resides in Montmorenci, South Carolina, Cathy is survived by five sisters. They are Jane Follmer of Monroe, Ohio, Helen Hassler of Middletown, Ohio, Judy Austin of Maysville, Kentucky, Libby



Austin of Jasper, Tennessee, and Beverly Smith of Taylorsville. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dale Austin of Montgomery, Alabama, and Sam Austin of



Taylorsville. She was a loving aunt to Melanie Austin, Amy Austin, and Emily Smith of Taylorsville, as well as Jason Austin of Mongtomery, Alabama, and Sarah Davis of Port Huron, Michigan. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 10 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



