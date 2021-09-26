dayton-daily-news logo
TEGTMEYER, Harry

Obituaries
TEGTMEYER, Harry P.

Age 86, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Harry was born July 2, 1935. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia in 2018; parents Harold and Mary Tegtmeyer. Harry is survived by his sons, Tom (Dana) and Terry (Donna) Tegtmeyer; daughter, Sheryl Martindale; grandchildren, Chris (Jill), Kim, Matthew, Elizabeth (Dan), Zachary,

Joanna, Justin and Ryan and great-grandchildren, Damon, Kami, Winter, Emma and Logan; brother, Terry Tegtmeyer and sister, Ramona Fontaine. "Pat" and Marcia started the Kettering Bike Shop in 1960. He was a faithful member of Wilmington Assembly of God for many years. He enjoyed working on his farm and collecting memorabilia. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Wilmington Assembly of God in Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service will take place on

Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 am at the church. Harry's final resting place will be in Valley View Memorial

Gardens following the funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Tegtmeyer family.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

