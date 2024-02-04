Tellefere, Pauline
Pauline Tellefere, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Seibenthaler Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
