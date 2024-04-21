Templin (Hodowal), Shirley Agnes



Templin, Shirley A. (Hodowal), age 101, passed away at her home in Longwood, FL on April 13, 2024 following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1922 and raised in Richmond, IN. Charlie and Shirley lived for many years in Englewood, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They were snowbirds for over 30 years in Port Charlotte, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; and daughter, Ann. Shirley and Charlie had four children, Ann (Don), Tim (Debbie), Chuck (Cindy), and Carole (Jerry), nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Historic Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, IN. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



