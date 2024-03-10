Tepe, Mark Raymond



Mark Raymond Tepe, age 62 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Grandview Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati on July 11, 1961 the son of Larry & Pat (Pfeiffer) Tepe. He was a member of the No Stars Softball Team, former volunteer member of the Sugarcreek Twp. Fire & EMS, he was an Eagle Scout and loved to be outdoors hiking, bicycling and working in his garden. He was also a craft beer and bourbon enthusiast and a lifetime Cincinnati Bengals fan. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cindy Hatton Tepe; daughter Erin Tepe; parents Larry & Pat Tepe; siblings Barb (Steve) Dunaway, Matt (Kathy) Tepe, Beth (Owen) Robertson and Becky (Jim) Cross; nephews Aidan Tepe and Jonah Robertson; niece Lauren Minton; in laws Joe and Cheryl Mencsik; Aunts & Uncles Dick (Bert) Tepe, Chuck (Connie Scarborough) Tepe, Jeanette Tepe and Nancy Scott, Wright State college friends and their families Steve (Barb) Alfrey, Frank (Sue) Krebs and Rod Witters; numerous wonderful cousins, friends and neighbors. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024 from 4:00 pm  6:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the Dayton Five River Metro Parks, 409 E. Monument Ave., 3rd Floor, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





