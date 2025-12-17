Teresa King

King, Teresa Ann



King, Teresa Ann, 72 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 15, 2025 in her home. She was born in Springfield on November 29, 1953 the daughter of Edward and Adele (Heller) Mahoney. She retired from the Springfield Post Office after more than 30 years of service. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, David C. King; granddaughter, Kelsey Coomer; three great grandchildren, Colton, Kaia and Bailee; two sisters, Susan (Chris) Murphy and Gina Tyeryar and two stepdaughters, Jackie (Chris) Folck and Jaime King. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Coomer and brother, Chris Mahoney. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Don Humphreys officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.



