Teresa Weber

Weber (Durham), Teresa



Teresa Durham Weber, born on September 5, 1934, in Union City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, in St. Charles, Missouri, at the age of 91. Teresa was a dedicated and hardworking individual who served as an office manager at Weber's Plumbing Company in Oxford, Ohio for many years. Her commitment to her work and her family was unwavering, and she touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen Alan Weber, and her parents, Elbert and Sadia Durham. Teresa leaves behind a loving family who will cherish her memory: her daughters, Carol Herdic (John), Kimberly Cohen (A.J.), Kathy Weber (Dennis Ashlock), Chris Jackson (Tommy), and Conda Halcomb (Harvey). She was a proud grandmother to Scott Herdic, Julie Gallagher, A.J. Cohen, Chaya Cohen, Chelsea Hammond, Cody Jackson, Connor Jackson, Zachariah Halcomb, and Rachel Bernard. Teresa also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Ellie, Addie, Kate, Ansley, Oliver, and Beckett. A graveside service will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 10 o'clock at Westminster Memorial Gardens, with Harvey Halcomb officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather to remember and celebrate Teresa's life. Teresa will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love and dedication will continue to live on through her family. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairburn, Georgia.



