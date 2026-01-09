Terrance Orndorff

Orndorff, Terrance W.



ORNDORFF, Terrance W., 66, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2026, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 31, 1966, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late William D. and Joanne (Shaffer) Orndorff, Jr. Terry was an avid Ohio sports fan, rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds. He was a lifelong fan of Dale Earnhart, Sr. Survivors include his two children and their spouses, Ashley (Thomas) Jenkins and Shawn (Ashli) Orndorff; six grandchildren, Kelsey, Kylie, Trinity, Averiana, Trevor and Leland; one great granddaughter, Ariella; one sister, Chris (Scott) Lough; two nephews, one niece and two aunts. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Casey Orndorff and a sister, Lynn Orndorff. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Care 360 Hospice for their wonderful care. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



