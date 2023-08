Hazel Darlene Terrell



In Loving Memory HAPPY 70TH



HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY AUGUST 25, 1953 TO JUNE 14, 2002



I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. From the Terrell, Baker and Baggett Families. It has been 21 years without you.



WE LOVE AND MISS YOU!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com