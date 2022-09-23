TERRELL, Theodore

TERRELL III, Theodore "Ted"



On August 20, 2022, Theodore "Ted" Terrell III, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away from a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 42 years old. He was full of life and lived every moment to its fullest. He is survived by his wife, Amy (Hicks) Terrell and son, Jackson Terrell, his parents, Ted (Kelly) Terrell and Tammy (Tim) Clark and siblings, Travis (Kristen) Terrell and Trinity (Jake) Barok. He is, also, survived by many other family members, who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Theodore "Ted" Terrell, GamGam, Joyce (Long) Vest and Mamaw, Edith Lovely. Please join the family in saying good-bye at the Clifton Lodge, Clifton Ohio, on September 25, 2022, from 3-6p.m.

