Gray, Terrence



GRAY, Terrence Anthony, age 38, of Fairborn. Terrence was a Security Specialist for Speedway Corp. He was a 2006 graduate of Wayne High School and a 2011 graduate of Bowling Green University. Terrence was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his sister April. Terrence is survived by his parents, William & Jerrydine Gray; aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, December 12, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Bishop Edwin Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM Friday until service time



