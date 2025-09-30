Terry Johnson

Johnson, Terry Lee



Terry Lee Johnson, 58, of Pink Hill, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 11, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio. Terry was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School, class of 1985. He later made Pink Hill, NC his home where he built a life full of love, laughter, hard work, and cherished relationships.



Terry is survived by his loving wife Pam of 38 years, sons; Zach (Kristen), Cody, Kyle, Alex (Shelly), Austin (Kiersten), grandchildren; Beckham, Ariel, Brycen, Bennett, Oakleigh, and Grayson. Left to cherish his memory, a loving father-in-law and mother-in-law Phillip & Melody Rike. sister in-law Angela (John) Gordon, nephews; Josh (Diana) Rike, Deacon Shields, & Eric Gordon, nieces; Carrigan Schiml & Emily Gordon, close cousin; Michelle Chaney & Uncle Randy Johnson and an abundance amount of friends.



For 20 years Terry has worked for Hi-way Distributing as their National Accounts Manager. He loved his job and formed lasting friendships across the country. Terry was a member of New Testement Baptist Church.



Services will be held Saturday October 4th at Pink Hill Funeral Home, 1056 NC -11, Pink Hill, NC 28572. Viewing is from 1-3pm and service will start at 3pm.



