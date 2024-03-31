Terry, Paulette

Terry (Stone), Paulette Gaines



Paulette Gaines (Stone) Terry, age 79 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was born April 22, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Paul Gaines and Penelope "Penny" DeWitta (Wallace) Stone. Paulette is survived by her loving husband of over 58 years, Michael Leon Terry, children: Marc (Misty) Terry, Michelle (Tony) Broering, Myron (Tammy) Bacon, Roy (Tavia) McIntosh, and Adam (Antanesa) Hall, grandchildren: Alexandria, Anthony Jr., MyLynn, Kyle, Jordan, Myron Jr., Taylor, Cameron, Trey, Camille, Amber, Aaron, and Alexander, great-grandchildren: Lydia, Braxton, Taetym, and Sylas, sisters, Jean Hickman and Kay McConnell, brother-in-law, Charles (Carmen) Terry, uncle, Allen Wallace, aunt, Erma Hill, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Terry II, an infant son, brother, Paul Stone Jr., in-laws, Charles and Freda Terry, and brother-in-law, Jerry McConnell. After graduating from Northwestern High School in 1963, Paulette embarked on a career that would not only break barriers but inspire generations to come. She was a pioneer in her career, breaking barriers as the first woman of color in the Clark County Title Agency. Her dedication, hard work, and resilience not only opened doors for herself but also paved the way for future generations of women in the industry. In addition to her professional achievements, Paulette had a variety of interests that brought her joy. From knitting to crocheting, gardening to canning and cooking delicious meals - she found pleasure in the simple things in life. Paulette was a dedicated member of the Second Baptist Church since age 13, spending time in the Alter Club and Junior Choir. Following her retirement from the title agency, Paulette became a devoted stay at home mother. Her family has always been first in her life, especially when it came to her grandbabies. Paulette's loving and caring nature extended to those that weren't blood, earning her the title of "Mom" to many through the years. As we bid farewell to Paulette, we celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure through the memories she created. Though she may no longer walk among us, her spirit lingers on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., also at the church. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





