TERZIN, Jeramie M.

Age 39, of Dayton, passed away September 29, 2021. He was born April 3, 1982. The son of Raymond S. Warren (Debbie) and Angela D. Saunders (Robert). In addition to his parents Jeramie is survived by his sister Crystal (Justin) Kalak, sister

Rachael (Cory) Wolfe, and brother Aaron Hoffmann; along with nine nieces and nephews with several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. Preceded in death are his grandparents, an uncle (Jeff) and a brother (Drew).

