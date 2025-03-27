Thacker, Kenneth Clay
Kenneth Clay Thacker, age 89, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025, at his home following a long illness. He was born July 9, 1935, in Estill Co., KY and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Callie Dickerson Thacker. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and retired from Empire Vending. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and is survived by: His wife: Barbara Jean Asher Thacker, 3 sons: Gregory Kenneth (Marjorie) Thacker, Ricky (Valerie) Thacker, Charles Edward (Carleen) Thacker, 1 brother: Jimmy Thacker, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Daisy, Ellis, Elsie, Mildred, and 3 brothers, Clifford, Charles, and Glenroy Thacker.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 28, 1 PM, at the McQuinn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ohio Valley Hospice.
