Thall, Richard

Richard L. Thall of Fairfield, Ohio was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 18, 2024 at the age of 90. Richard was born in Elmwood, Ohio on November 5, 1933. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1951 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the VFW and loved spending time there with his closest friends, and he had many. He was excellent at pool and dart throwing and won many tournaments as well as a wager or two. Richard worked for CSX and remained there for over 40 years, working his way up to conductor. Though he developed a love of all things trains, after spending more than 40 winters on the railroad he decided he never wanted to be cold again and started wintering in Florida where he enjoyed one of his true passions, playing golf with his son and grandsons. Richard also had a passion for old cars, toys, and antiques. There wasn't a yard sale that he could pass without loading his car with rusty gold. He became well known in Fairfield for his own yard sales where people sorted through his treasures to make them their own. He loved to share his stories and knowledge with anyone willing to spend time sitting with him in his garage. His loving heart, infectious smile, and wicked sense of humor will be missed. Richard is survived by his wife Norma J. Thall with whom he was lovingly married to for 34 years, his children: Larry Thall, Rickelle Ruby, Teri Freeman, and stepchildren: Jeff Campbell (Julie), Cathy Wooden (Steve), Lori Hinman (Billy Heinrich), and Michelle Imbrogno (Chris) as well as 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucille Thall, his first wife Janet Thall, and his son Deron Thall. We find peace in knowing that they are together again. Services will be held at Saint Clair Baptist Church, Hamilton, OH Thursday May 23, 2024 11:30am.



