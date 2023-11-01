Theiss, Vernon



age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023. Vernon was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 20, 1936 to Leroy Theiss Sr. and Ada Lenhoff Theiss. He graduated from Ross High School, then went on to the U.S. Marines. On August 25, 1956, he married the love of his life, Anna Mae Smith. Vernon retired from Champion Paper Company after 42 years. Upon retirement, he worked for First National Bank and Partners in Prime. Vernon attended several churches in the Hamilton area. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Temple  Washington Lodge. Vernon is survived by his children, Cathy (Wayne) Robbins and Randy (Karen Kolde) Theiss; his grandchildren, Matthew (Stefanie) Theiss, Daniel Theiss, David Theiss, Michael (Hayley) Theiss, Hannah (Michael) Williams, Jacob Theiss and Rachel Robbins; his great-grandchildren, Morgan, Shelby, Luna, Kinsley Mae and Judah; and many nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Anna Mae Theiss; and his siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on 5 Main at Fort Hamilton, Jamestown and Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/