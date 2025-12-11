Thelma Booker

Booker, Thelma L.
Age 95, departed this life on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Followed by service 10 AM, Friday, December 12, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
