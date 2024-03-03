Thies, Anita

Thies (Doffermyer), Anita Maria



May 8, 1958  February 26, 2024. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Anita lived a life of selfless giving and service to others. She was a true matriarch who took care of everyone, and will be missed dearly. As the eldest child, she looked after her siblings, cared for both of her ailing parents during their final days, and perfected the role of mother in the care she gave her girls. Graduating with her Associates of Applied Sciences in Nursing from Sinclair Community College in 1996, she went on to expand her reach of care beyond family by spending her work life tending to the elderly while employed by several nursing homes in the Dayton area before early retirement in 2013 from Hospice of Dayton. After receiving another opportunity at life through organ donation, she vowed to live in the moment by never taking a day for granted. And she accomplished this by loving and being fully present with her family and loved ones everyday. Anita was a naturalist that embraced the warmth of sunshine and felt most at peace when outside especially when near the ocean or boating at the lake. She found joy in creating art, a passion of which she passed on to her grandchildren. Anita had a zest for life, and her final endeavor was reciprocating being an organ and tissue donor herself as she gifted eyesight through cornea donation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard "Duff" and Carol (Percich) Doffermyer, and her brother, Joseph Doffermyer. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her significant other of 25 years, Paul Stoermer, daughters; Stephany (Michael) Gard, Jamie Thies & (Virgil Bowlin) and Toni Thies; grandchildren, Aaron, Taylor, Isaiah, Kayla, Owen and Elyse; sisters, Linda Morgan, Teresa Couch and Angela Perry; special family friends, Sam and Pat Ciani; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Anita's last wishes were ones of gratitude. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.KindeyFund.org. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2024 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Anita will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



