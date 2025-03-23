Thokey, Larry L.



Larry L. Thokey, age 85, of Dayton, passed away March 1, 2025, surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Dayton on October 14, 1939, and spent his formative years there. When he was in sixth grade, he moved with his parents, Walter and Dorthea to Brookville. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Cheryl Thokey, his brothers Walter (Helen) and Don (Joan), his children, Lawrence, Katherine (Mark), Joy (Art), and Charles (Christina). Grandchildren, Lawrence Jr., Joshua (Frances), Grace, Daniel, Charlotte, & Cara, and 3 great granddaughters. Larry graduated from Brookville High School in 1957. Larry served his country for 3 years as a US Army Photographer in Korea and Cleveland. He had his own photography business in Brookville. He was president of the Brookville Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and Professional Photographers of Southwest Ohio. He also served as Chaplain of the American Legion Post 598 and worship leader at Brookhaven Nursing Home. Larry spent 8 years at Wilberforce University as a photography teacher and yearbook photographer. The family will have a Memorial Service at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Grace United Methodist Church (1001 Harvard Blvd, Dayton, OH 45406) with Pastor Steven Putka officiating. A Private Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



