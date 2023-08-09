Thomas, Anita

Thomas (Harvey), Anita J.



Anita J. (Harvey) Thomas, 84, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born March 13, 1939 in Fleming, Ohio the daughter of Harvey and Vesta (Adams) Harvey Sr. Anita retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Supervisor Computer Specialist after many years of dedicated service. After retirement, she became a Mary Kay consultant. She bowled in the Keep Moving bowling league and was quite the women's & mixed doubles tennis player and in1991 won 1st runner up in the National Championship in Tuscan, Arizona. Anita leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Arthur Thomas; son, Michael Fischer of Dayton, Ohio; bonus son, Eric (Marchelle) Thomas; bonus daughters, Dionne (Charles) Peal and Andrea (John) Mitchell all of Springfield, Ohio, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; bonus son and daughter-in-law, Scott (Michelle Mack) Thomas; brothers, Leslie Jr. and Robert and sisters, Juanita, Evelyn, Marilyn, Loretta and Lorna. The family will have a private service at Rose Hill Burial Park chapel followed by entombment in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anita's name to the Dementia & Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



