THOMAS (Monnin), Beverly J.



THOMAS, Beverly J., age 80 of Troy, OH, passed away December 25, 2023. She was born May 2, 1943 in Russia, OH, daughter of the late Wilfred & Irene (Schafer) Monnin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 30 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia with Fr. Andrew Smith celebrating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. To read Beverly's full life legacy and to share an online condolence with her family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com



