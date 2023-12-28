Thomas, Beverly

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

THOMAS (Monnin), Beverly J.

THOMAS, Beverly J., age 80 of Troy, OH, passed away December 25, 2023. She was born May 2, 1943 in Russia, OH, daughter of the late Wilfred & Irene (Schafer) Monnin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 30 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia with Fr. Andrew Smith celebrating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. To read Beverly's full life legacy and to share an online condolence with her family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Gompf, Dorothy
2
Brock, John
3
Bilyeu, Perry
4
Horan, Jason
5
Gross, Phyllis
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top