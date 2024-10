Thomas, Charles W



Charles (Bill) passed away on Oct. 7th, 2024 at age 88. He was preceded in death by father Darwin Thomas of Carmi, IL, mother Cathryn Dawson of Xenia and daughter Wendy Thomas Northern of Dayton. He is survived by sons William & Charles Jr both of Xenia. There will be a graveside service at noon on Oct 23rd. Woodland Cemetery in Xenia



