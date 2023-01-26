X
Dark Mode Toggle

THOMAS, Clifford

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THOMAS III, Clifford E.

Born September 30, 1964, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Clifford passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, January 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Thomas Jr., mother, Theresa V. Thomas, and sister Marilyn G. Thomas Speight. Clifford was a very caring, loving, and hard working person, and is deeply missed by his family and friends. He enjoyed laughter, and had a great smile that could brighten others. He is survived by his two sisters Theresa V. Thomas Chandler and Deveda M. Thomas Hodges, brother Chancey A. Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PERRY, Ivey
2
SOWELL, Doris
3
HAYDEN, Hazel
4
CREHAN, MATTHEW
5
BLACKWELL, Marcelles
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top