THOMAS, David Eugene



Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away on September 5, 2022. He was born on April 12, 1949, to the late Juanita and Ernest Thomas Jr. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force for twenty years. After retiring from service, he continued to serve in civil service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a loving father, grandfather and son. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the Huber Heights Church of God and taught Sunday School for over 30 years. He was very giving and loving, personifying his values and love of God. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexis Sutton. He will be remembered by his children: Lisa (Brian Carson) Thomas, Julia (Jimmy Huynh) Thomas, Christy Thomas-Sutton, and Andrew (Scott Bauer) Thomas; grandchildren: Sadie (Dan Kim) Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Tori (Jose) Wagner, and Tanner Thomas; great-grandchildren: Lillian Kim, Milo Wagner, and Milena Wagner; siblings: Ernest E. Thomas III, Wayne (Gayle) Thomas, and Linda (Larry) Clemenson; the mother of his children, Sunee Cruickshank; nieces and nephews: Alisa Thomas, Shannon Garrett, Justin Nutter, and Jarrod Nutter; and extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. Following the service, David will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of David or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



