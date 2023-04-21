Thomas, Dora "Fran"



Dora "Fran" Thomas age 89 of Fairfield passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1934 in Beattyville, KY, the daughter of the late Hobert and Fannie (nee Neeley) Baker. Fran was married to William Thomas, on June 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was a manager at area Hallmark Stores for many years. She is survived by one son Steve (Rachel) Thomas; five grandchildren Christopher (Tiffany) Lyons, Kellen (Jacqueline) Lyons, Hutchinson Thomas, Olivia Thomas, and Bentley Thomas; three great grandchildren Cameron Lyons, Alyssa Lyons, and Nora Rae Lyons; one brother Charles Baker. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by one daughter Vickie Lyons; four siblings Hugh Baker, Dorothy Fischer, Bill Baker, and Margie Boguskie. Fran delighted in spending time with her family and friends. She seemed to find her greatest happiness when just enjoying the simple things when surrounded with those she loved so much. Until we meet again she will be truly missed, she will always be a wonderful mom, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Heather Pfeffer Hilkowitz, Barbara Pfeffer, and Tina Harris for their loyal effort over this most recent month. Fran was a loyal and active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at the church on 6081 Ross Rd Fairfield, 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Tom Dunlap officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In honor of Fran's life those who wish may make a donation to the Trinity Presbyterian church. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. A celebration of Fran's life and reception will be held later this summer.

