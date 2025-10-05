Thomas Dvm

Connair, DVM, Dr. Thomas



Dr. Thomas Leo Connair, DVM, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2025, at the age of 96.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, Tom was the fifth of seven children of Mildred and Sylvan Connair. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita; infant daughter Mary; oldest daughter Cecilia; as well as his second wife, Ruth.



Tom is survived by his brother Timothy and sister Susan; two daughters and sons-in-law, Erin (Jesse) Fanning, Teresa L. (Curtis) Hayes; four sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis (Jan), Brian (Karen D), Martin (Karen C), Brendan (Karen K); 25 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and the extended family of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering.



He attended Chaminade High School, University of Dayton, and The Ohio State University. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University. Tom practiced in Centerville for nearly four decades until his retirement.



Tom was a passionate supporter of the University of Dayton Women's Basketball and Volleyball teams, proudly earning the nickname "Traveling Tom" for his enthusiastic attendance at games near and far.



Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Friday, October 10 at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to St. Charles Church.



