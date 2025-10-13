Thomas Edwards

Edwards, Thomas Dean



Thomas "Tom" Dean Edwards, a lifelong Greene County resident, was born June 6, 1941, in Jamestown, Ohio, to Aletha Fawley Edwards and Paril Edwards, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2025, after a brief illness.



Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy before beginning a long and dedicated career as a draftsman and machinist. He worked for Morris Bean and American Buildings, where he was known for his strong work ethic, loyalty, and the respect of his colleagues-rarely missing a day on the job.



On October 16, 1965, Tom married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Maynard. Together they shared nearly 60 years of marriage and raised three children. Tom was an avid golfer, a skilled pool player, and took great joy in friendly competition-often besting his brother and nephews at both games.



He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara; granddaughter Lori Brooks; two great-grandchildren; his brother Steve (Janet); sisters Kathy (Harrison) Pennel and Ida Edwards; sister-in-law Linda (David) Kinzeler and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him dearly.



Tom was preceded in death by his beloved children Lori, Matthew, and Jennifer; his parents and stepfather James Segraves; siblings Paul, Bonnie, Willard, and Ned; and a special niece, Shannon.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory and the legacy of love, laughter, and strength he leaves behind.



