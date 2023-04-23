X

Thomas, Elva

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Thomas, Elva Lois

Age 94 entered eternal rest after a lengthy illness on April 15, 2023. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on June 19, 1928, Elva Lois leaves to cherish her memory her husband Robert, her daughter Sheila Bruce (Cedric), her daughter-in-law Sheri Brown-Thomas, one granddaughter, Candace Pitts (Raoul), six

grandsons, André Bruce (Ashley), Aaron Bruce (Monique), Dwight Thomas, Jedidiah Piersoll, Jonathan Piersoll, and Christopher Brown (Nina), two great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and special family friends Sheryl Willis and Tonya Dillard. Her sons Robert A. Thomas, III, and R. Duncan Thomas preceded her in death. A gathering of family and friends will be held on April 24, 2023, at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Road, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am, with a celebration of life starting at 11 am. Masks are optional. Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory.

