THOMAS, Kristine

THOMAS (Lilly), Kristine



63, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away at her daughter's home in Ashville, OH, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born on June 19, 1959, in Durham, NC. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and American Institute of Alternative Medicine. Kris worked as a Registered Nurse and Massage Therapist. She enjoyed creating art, jewelry, and flower arrangements, and truly loved anything to do with her grandchildren. Kristine was preceded in death by brother-in-law Paul Andorfer. She is survived by daughters Danielle Meade and Allison Meade; grandchildren Mars Coste and Finn Meade; parents Edwin and Charlene Lilly and Gretchen and Reid Green; siblings Sue Andorfer, Elizabeth (John) Varanese, and Eddie (Suzanne) Lilly; numerous nieces and nephews; and her loving dog Sassi. A Celebration of Life will be held at Franklin Park Conservatory's Palm House in Columbus, OH, on February 19th, from 11-3. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Wild Horse Campaign. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.

