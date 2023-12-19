Thomas, Larry Leon



Thomas, Larry Leon Rev. age 84 of Riverside passed away Saturday December 16, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris. His parents Edwin Thomas and Vernda (Veada) Lee Hart Davidson. His grandparents George and Mary Leona Moye whom raised him. Two half-brothers James and Thomas. He is survived by 4 daughters: Mary Thomas, Debbie Allen, Carolyn (Robbie) Neace, Monica (Jim) Reynolds, and adopted daughter Helen Oliver. Grandchildren: Thomas Schoen, Jude Neace, Seth Neace, and Owen Reynolds. Extended family Jim (Betty) Graham, Charles (Debbie) Graham, Dennis (Helen) Graham all of Virginia, 2 sisters-in-law, Betty and Joan Graham and various relatives, along with his Church family and many friends. He was the Pastor of Spaulding Road Church of God for 54 years before his retirement. He had a true servant's heart. He loved people and never met a stranger. He went above and beyond his calling as a shepherd to care for his sheep. He was there for them through marriages, births, and even death. He would travel near and far for his congregation when he was able. He always had a word of encouragement to lift you up when needed, shared the gospel of Jesus Christ to everyone he came in contact with. His radio broadcast ministry touched many people all over the world. He loved going on visitations with his buddy, Larry Madison to see shut-ins and minister to them in word and song. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, fishing, going out to eat with his family. He will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts forever. His famous words to us all LOVE YOU MUCH. And we can't forget that Thomas look he would give us all at some point or another. Visitation Wednesday, December 20th at Spaulding Road Church of God, 1658 Spaulding Road, Dayton, OH 45432. Friends may call beginning 3:00 PM. Funeral service 10 AM Thursday at the church. Pastor Daniel Kroger, Pastor Silas Hoskins, Pastor Denny Lamb, Pastor JR Alexander and Pastor Benny Sutherland officiating. Internment Mt. Zion cemetery.



