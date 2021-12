THOMAS, Lillian E.



August 7, 1927 - November 27, 2021.



Lillian E. Thomas, will be laid to rest on Friday, December 10, 2021. A gathering to remember the life of Lillian will be from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at Preston Charles Funeral Home, 918 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, 45044. All those wishing to



express their condolences to the family may do so at this time. A processional to Woodside Cemetery for interment will



follow. (We encourage all to wear masks please).