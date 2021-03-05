THOMAS, Marilyn E.



Marilyn E. Thomas, of Beavercreek, Ohio, formally of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, 63 East Church Street, Xenia, Ohio, from 12 noon until the time of the service which will be private at 1:00 pm due to COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

