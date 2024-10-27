Thomas, Monroe

Thomas Sr., Monroe Cornelius



Monroe Cornelius Thomas Sr., age 68, of Dayton, OH, departed this earthly life on Saturday October 12, 2024. Funeral service 11:00 am Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am-11 am. Family will receive friends from 10 am-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



