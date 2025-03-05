Thomas, Ophelia

Ophelia Thomas, age 94, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Funeral services 11 am Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

