THOMAS, Paul "Jeff"



Age 60, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29th, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born April 5th, 1960, to Kyle and Jean (Webb) Thomas in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from high school in Vero Beach, FL. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Jeff attended Wright State University where he completed his Master's



Degree in Electrical Engineering. Jeff started his career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he worked as an



Electrical Engineer on programs such as the F-16, F-22, and



F-35. He has over 40 years of combined Federal Service. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, and hunting with family. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. His engaging and caring personality made him a friend and



mentor to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years,



Melissa Thomas; his mother Jean Thomas; sister Pamela



Thomas; sons Brian (Danielle) Thomas and Roberto Thomas; daughter Ibeliz Thomas; stepson Joshua (Paige) Whited; and grandchildren, Jackson and Harper Whited, Reghan Thomas, Dominic Thomas, Isabella and Connor Smith; and special friends Rick and Sue Darding. He is preceded in death by his father Kyle Thomas and brother Kenny Thomas. Funeral



services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday at 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM in the Richard, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home with Rev Paul Dowdy officiating, followed by burial at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



