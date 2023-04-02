Thomas, Pearl R.



Pearl R. Thomas, 67, of Springfield, passed away March 30, 2023 in his home. He was born March 11, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Cason) Thomas; sons, Randy (Tracy) Thomas and David Thomas; grandchildren, Austin, Shaylyn, and Brenlynn Thomas; great-granddaughters, Lacey Thomas and Oaklyn Thomas on the way; siblings, Virginia Hatfield, Bonnie Hatcher, Tina Valero, and Michael Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Pearl Thomas; mother, Geneva (Frazier) Jones; and sisters, Shelby Baumgardner and Carolyn Violet. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

